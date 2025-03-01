Juvenile arrested for armed carjacking in Wayne

A juvenile who police say used a gun in a carjacking was arrested.

Police say that they were called to the area of Annapolis Road and Venoy at about 10 p.m. Feb. 27 for a report that a black Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen at gunpoint.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle while in the area, but ended up with a short pursuit. After the pursuit, the driver and passenger both fled on foot in the area of Columbus Street and Annapolis. The driver was arrested after a short foot pursuit, the passenger escaped custody.

A resident in the area told police that the driver had put something in their trashcan, which is where the gun was found.

Pending formal charges, the juvenile, whose age was not released, was housed at the Wayne County Juvenile Facility.

