Kamala Harris campaign says Opportunity Agenda favors Black entrepreneurs with new businesses

With the presidential election just a few weeks away, Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris is making an appeal to African-American voters.

Harris has rolled out what she is calling her 'Opportunity Agenda' aimed at giving Black men more opportunities in the financial sector.

"Creating a million small business loans for African American men, $20,000 forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs to be able to start new businesses," said Quentin Fulks, principal deputy campaign manager for Kamala Harris.

In addition to creating wealth and business opportunities the proposed legislation addresses health issues.

"Things like sickle cell disease, prostate cancer, mental health disorders," said Fulks.

Fulks says the 'Opportunity Agenda' is not something Harris just came up with when she became the Democratic presidential candidate when Joe Biden suspended his re-election campaign in July.

"It’s definitely a continuation of the work the vice president has been focused on as her time over the past 3 1/2 years as vice president," said Fulks. "And when Biden was at the top of the ticket she was traveling around the county, doing the economic opportunity tour with Black men."

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church, is a Republican and supporter of GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, says he hasn’t seen any progress on this front.

"We work with Detroit, Pontiac, Flint and Saginaw, we work with Black entrepreneurs," he said. "We just had a forum in Pontiac on Saturday - and we do not have access to resources. We're not asking for the lions' share - we are asking for a fair share."

The presidential election is Tuesday, November 5th.