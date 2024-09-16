Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, JD Vance all visiting Michigan this week

The Brief Kamala Harris is visiting an undisclosed location in Michigan on Thursday, while Donald Trump will be in Flint and JD Vance in Sparta on Tuesday. All three have made several stops in the swing state so far.



Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and VP hopeful JD Vance will all visit Michigan this week as the election nears.

With possibly the only presidential debate concluded, neither candidate will be part of another event that will draw as many eyes as the Harris-Trump clash that took place last Tuesday.

That means, with less than two months until election day, it will be a sprint to the finish for both candidates - likely through the hotly-contested battleground states that are set to decide the election. Michigan, which has already hosted both candidates multiple times, is set for a busy week.

Harris-Winfrey livestream

The Associated Press reported that Harris will be in the state with Oprah Winfrey for the "Unite for America" livestream event on Thursday. Described as an "intimate" conversation and a contrast from the large rallies Harris has hosted near Detroit Metro Airport, it is expected to take place on Thursday.

Winfrey, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention and endorsed Harris for president, will include 140 grassroots organizations.

Meanwhile, data reported by AdImpact shows Democrats are spending the second-most amount of money on advertising in Michigan.

Trump town hall in Flint

Donald Trump will be in Michigan on Tuesday for a town hall in Flint.

The mid-Michigan city is the furthest north Trump has visited in Michigan this election cycle. The town hall will be hosted by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who previously worked as Trump's press secretary during his first term.

Trump's event is expected to kick off at 7 p.m.

Genesee County, where Flint is based, is a key district in mid-Michigan and represents a swing district with an open race for Congress. Many rate the race a toss-up and could serve as a key constituency to help tip Michigan blue or red.

JD Vance in Sparta

Trump's pick for vice president will be in Michigan earlier Tuesday, taking a trip to Sparta on the state's west side.

The event is open to the public, but sign-up has closed to attend.

He will deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m.