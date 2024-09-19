Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey online townhall in Oakland County tackles voter questions

Vice President Kamala Harris walked out before hundreds of supporters and into the arms of Governor Gretchen Whitmer before an embrace by media mogul Oprah Winfrey for a worldwide online event called the Unite For America Rally.

The campaign event live-streamed from the Studio Center production facility in Farmington Hills. Watch the entire program below.

"Madame Vice President hello! Welcome to Michigan," Winfrey said.

"It’s so good to be back and Governor thank you for everything you are and everything you do for this state," Harris said, looking at Whitmer. "Thank you. "

The event, supported by grassroots groups like WinWithBlackWomen, Swifties for Kamala, and White Dudes for Harris, also featured an A List of celebrities and everyday Americans taking up virtual seats.

"I have to tell you this," Harris said. "There’s so much that I love about our campaign, because it really is about the people. And I look around at these screens, I look at who is in the room, and this is America."

Oprah Winfrey led the discussion focusing on several hot-button issues like the increasing cost of living to abortion and battling her GOP rival, former President Donald Trump.

"There is so much at stake in this election, and ultimately the question before us is what kind of country do we want to live in," Harris said. "The beauty of a Democracy - as long as we can hang onto it - each of us has the power to answer that question."

"Right, everybody on this call has the power," Winfrey said.

Outside the live webcast…security was extra tight with Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies and even Detroit Police working with authorities in Farmington Hills - in collaboration with the Secret Service.

The feds face extra scrutiny following two assassination attempts on Trump in recent months. Meantime many political observers tell FOX 2 the Kamala-Oprah rally underscores how high the stakes are in Michigan for this election.

"Let me tell you I’m getting calls every day on people asking where is the campaign office? Where can I get lawn signs?" said Jonathan Kinlock, Wayne County commissioner.

Among the celebrities taking part virtually, were Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller and Julia Roberts.



