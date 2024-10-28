Kamala Harris, Tim Walz visiting Ann Arbor for rally Monday night

The Brief Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will rally in Ann Arbor on Monday night. The visit comes two days after Harris was just in Michigan for an early voting event in Kalamazoo.



With just over a week until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plan to host a rally Monday night in Michigan,

Details about the visit have not been made public, but the Democratic candidates for president and vice presidents will be in Ann Arbor, along with singer Maggie Rogers.

Register to attend here.

The stop is just the latest in a series of rallies and concerts designed to appeal to voters in battleground states. Other performers who have attended the "When We Vote We Win" events include Lizzo and Beyonce.

Harris's visit to Michigan is one of many in the past couple of weeks. She was last in the state over the weekend for an early voting event in Kalamazoo, and that visit followed several to the state, including last Monday's stop with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Royal Oak.

Her opponents, Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick JD Vance have also honed in on Michigan during this campaign. Former President Trump spent both Friday and Saturday in the state as he sought support from voters.

Vance was also in Michigan recently. He held a rally in Waterford Township on Thursday.

Though election day isn't for another week, these final pushes for votes come as Michigan voters are already casting their ballots, and have been for quite some time. Absentee ballots went out in September, and statewide early voting started on Saturday.