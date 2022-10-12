Kamala Harris traveling to Metro Detroit this weekend

The U.S. Vice President will travel to Detroit this weekend to attend an event with the Michigan governor and lieutenant governor.

Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City will also include highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act that is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.

From there, Harris will travel to Southfield for a voter education event with students at a local school.

The first stop for Harris will include participating in a Michigan Democratic Party Finance Event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The events are invitation only.

MORE: Bill Ford tells Joe Biden about the first time he drove a Mustang Mach-E

Her trip to Michigan is another indication of the state's importance in the upcoming midterms. President Joe Biden was previously in the state for the Detroit Auto Show.