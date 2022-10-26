Kanye shows up at Skechers LA offices, gets escorted out: 'No intention of working with West'

Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by Ye, was recently escorted out of Skechers' corporate offices in Los Angeles after showing up unannounced, according to authorities.

In a press release Wednesday, the company said that West showed up "unannounced and without invitation" at one of the company's LA offices, and was allegedly filming without the company's permission.

"Two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West."

In a comment recently posted on his Twitter account, West said he was "going death con 3 (sic) On JEWISH PEOPLE." While West had not been working with Skechers, he's lost multiple professional partnerships in recent days in the fallout the antisemitic comments, including a multi-million dollar deal with Adidas. Hollywood talent agency CAA has dropped West as a client, and athletes including Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald have dropped West's sports management company Donda Sports.

"We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," Skechers said in its release. "The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."