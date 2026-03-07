Water main break in Oakland County sparks boil water advisories, flooding

A water main break in Farmington Hills has flooded 14 Mile Road at Verona as well as surrounding streets.

The break was discovered by Great Lakes Water Authority crews when they received a pressure loss alert around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

They are working to isolate the break on a 48-inch water main on 14 Mile at Verona, between Drake and Farmington Roads.

People were trapped in their cars on the flooded roadways and rescued by the Farmington Hills Fire Department.

GLWA and the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner's Office have crews assessing the situation and planning their next steps.

Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area so that utility and emergency crews can work safely.

This is a developing situation. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.