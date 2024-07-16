Kayak rentals added to Chesterfield's Webber Paddle Park

Rent a kayak and paddle down the Salt River and in Anchor Bay from Chesterfield's Webber Paddle Park.

Motor City Paddle Club added a new kayak rental service to the park, with a grand opening ceremony planned for Saturday.

Single and tandem kayaks are both available for rent, along with stand-up paddle boards.

Hourly rates are $15 for single kayaks and $20 for tandem kayaks and paddle boards. Daily rates, which include use for four or more hours, are also available. Military members, first responders, and Chesterfield residents receive 10% off rentals.

Rentals are available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last rentals going out at 7 p.m.

Celebrate the grand opening at 11 a.m. July 20.

Learn more and make a reservation here.