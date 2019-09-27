Kayne West brings free Sunday Service concert to Detroit's riverfront

On Friday afternoon along Detroit's riverfront, Kanye West lit up the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, which served as a fitting hostess for the standing-room-only crowd.

Organizers scrambled to put together the free concert, only getting word that Kanye was coming to the Aretha earlier this week. Shahida Mausi, who manages the amphitheater, says they were told about the concert 11 p.m Monday, and 6,000 seats were gone in about 15 minutes.

"I actually got on Ticketmaster to get the tickets, and there were a thousand people ahead of me so this was just like a miracle," said Nykell Flowers.

Flowers and her little cousin came in from Ohio. They won their tickets through a radio station there, and the folks from the radio station came as well.

"It's a very big deal for the city, for the area and I'm happy," said Chris Proctor with IHeartMedia Toledo.

One thing to notice right away was how diverse the crowd was, from all walks of life and everybody on the same page. Local singers were asked to audition to join the choir for the service -- the kind of gathering some say we need right now to bring people together.

And in such an appropriate setting, named after the Queen of Soul, who's own start was singing in her father's church.

"Lifting our spirits, lifting our voices, lifting our city, lifting our country, our community, together we can do this," Mausi said.

Aretha's sister-in-law, Earline Franklin, says she would enjoy a concert like this.

"She would absolutely adore it and I'm so happy that they chose the Aretha to do it in," she said.

