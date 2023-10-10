Kendall Jenner coming to metro Detroit for meet-and-greet, to showcase new tequila

article

A member of the famous Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner will be in metro Detroit this week to showcase her new tequila brand.

Jenner will be at Top Shelf Liquor in Allen Park for a meet-and-greet and she looks to spur interest in 818 Tequila. Located at 6660 Allen Road, the socialite and businesswoman will be meeting with fans between 1 and 2 p.m.

According to its website, the name 818 Tequila was inspired by Jenner's home area code. The brand works with local family-owned farms based in Jalisco, Mexico.

The agaves grown for the tequila are fermented for 70 hours before being distilled. The brand has three flavors, its website said.