Kevin Guskiewicz staying on as MSU president in U-turn for East Lansing school

The Brief MSU is keeping its president after he originally planned to depart the university. Kevin Guskiewicz had taken the position as Clemson's new president before deciding to stay on at Michigan State.



Michigan State University's president Kevin Guskiewicz is staying on as head of the school after initially telling the governing board he would be departing.

Guskiewicz had planned to become the next head of Clemson University in South Carolina, before backing out of the position, the southern school said.

They cited "personal reasons" for him staying with the school.

Guskiewicz staying with MSU

Big picture view:

In a social media post, Clemson broke the news that Guskiewicz would be staying on board with Michigan State.

The update is another development in what has been a surprising chain of events coming out of the leadership room at the university up in East Lansing.

Turmoil has rankled the Board of Trustees amid policy changes and difficulties retaining leadership.

What they're saying:

In a statement from the school, Michigan State University said:

Today, Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced he will remain at Michigan State University and continue serving as president.

"My commitment is to continue showing up every day with energy, humility and purpose — to listen carefully, engage openly and lead in a way that reflects the values of this university and the confidence you place in me."