Former Tigers all-star's son commits to Michigan

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Gary Sheffield played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, including two years with the Detroit Tigers. Now, the 9-time all star's son Noah Sheffield will be bringing his talents to the state.

Noah Sheffield, a junior transfer from Florida State announced on Friday that he was committing to the University of Michigan's baseball team. Sheffield hit .250 with 4 home runs in 46 games for the Florida State Seminoles over two seasons.

He played in only a few games as a freshman but was a starting infielder this season, before hitting the transfer portal. He is a 6-foot-1, 199-pound player who can play both corner infield spots well, but has played mostly third this season.