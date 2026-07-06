Man killed in hit-and-run on I-94 service drive in Van Buren Twp

The Brief A fatal hit-and-run left a 37-year-old man dead in Van Buren Township. The man was struck and killed on the I-94 service drive early Sunday morning. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact it.



A 37-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Van Buren Township.

The man was found along the I-94 service drive near the Archwood Apartments, west of Haggerty.

Police have released the identity of the victim as Michael Przytula.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Van Buren Township police at (734) 699-8930.