Man killed in hit-and-run on I-94 service drive in Van Buren Twp
FOX 2 - A 37-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Van Buren Township.
The man was found along the I-94 service drive near the Archwood Apartments, west of Haggerty.
Police have released the identity of the victim as Michael Przytula.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Van Buren Township police at (734) 699-8930.
The Source: Information for this report is from Van Buren Township police.