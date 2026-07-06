Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-94 service drive in Van Buren Twp

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 6, 2026 6:46 AM EDT
Published July 6, 2026 6:46 AM EDT
Fatal hit-and-run kills 37-year-old man in Van Buren Township
Fatal hit-and-run kills 37-year-old man in Van Buren Township

Fatal hit-and-run kills 37-year-old man in Van Buren Township

Police are asking for the public's help with information regarding the hit-and-run, which happened along the I-94 service drive. 

The Brief

    • A fatal hit-and-run left a 37-year-old man dead in Van Buren Township.
    • The man was struck and killed on the I-94 service drive early Sunday morning.
    • Police are asking for anyone with information to contact it.

FOX 2 - A 37-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Van Buren Township.

The man was found along the I-94 service drive near the Archwood Apartments, west of Haggerty.

Police have released the identity of the victim as Michael Przytula.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Van Buren Township police at (734) 699-8930.

The Source: Information for this report is from Van Buren Township police. 

Crime and Public SafetyWayne County