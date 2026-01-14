Expand / Collapse search

Kid Rock, Jason Aldean headlining Michigan 'Rock the Country' stop as fest hits small towns

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 14, 2026 11:18am EST
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Musician Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for

Expand

The Brief

    • Rock the Country will stop in Hastings, Mich. this summer.
    • Michigan's stop will include headliners Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.

HASTINGS, Mich. (FOX 2) - This year's Rock the Country, a festival with stops at several small towns, promises a big celebration in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

The fest will take over Hastings, a city north of Battle Creek, on Aug. 7 and 8. Attendees have the option to camp or purchase bundles that include hotel rooms and concert tickets.

Featuring lineups that vary based on the city, Michigan's stop at the Barry Expo Center is slated to have headlining performances by Kid Rock and Jason Aldean. Other artists on the bill include Brantley Gilbert, Treaty Oak Revival, Uncle Kracker, Chase Matthew, and more.

More details about what to expect at the festival have not been revealed. 

Rock the Country tour dates

  • May 1-2 – Bellville, Texas
  • May 29-30 – Bloomingdale, Ga.
  • June 27-28 – Sioux Falls, S.D.
  • July 10-11 – Ashland, Ky.
  • July 25-26 – Anderson, S.C.
  • Aug. 8-9 – Hastings, Mich.
  • Aug. 28-29 – Ocala, Fla.
  • Sept. 11-12 – Hamburg, N.Y.

Rock the Country tickets 

Tickets for Rock the Country go on sale Friday, Jan. 16.

Options include weekend passes, single-day tickets, and hotel bundles. Camping packages are sold separately. 

Learn more here. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Things To DoAmerica 250Around MichiganEntertainmentInstastories