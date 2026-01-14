Kid Rock, Jason Aldean headlining Michigan 'Rock the Country' stop as fest hits small towns

article

The Brief Rock the Country will stop in Hastings, Mich. this summer. Michigan's stop will include headliners Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.



This year's Rock the Country, a festival with stops at several small towns, promises a big celebration in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

The fest will take over Hastings, a city north of Battle Creek, on Aug. 7 and 8. Attendees have the option to camp or purchase bundles that include hotel rooms and concert tickets.

Featuring lineups that vary based on the city, Michigan's stop at the Barry Expo Center is slated to have headlining performances by Kid Rock and Jason Aldean. Other artists on the bill include Brantley Gilbert, Treaty Oak Revival, Uncle Kracker, Chase Matthew, and more.

More details about what to expect at the festival have not been revealed.

Rock the Country tour dates

May 1-2 – Bellville, Texas

May 29-30 – Bloomingdale, Ga.

June 27-28 – Sioux Falls, S.D.

July 10-11 – Ashland, Ky.

July 25-26 – Anderson, S.C.

Aug. 8-9 – Hastings, Mich.

Aug. 28-29 – Ocala, Fla.

Sept. 11-12 – Hamburg, N.Y.

Rock the Country tickets

Tickets for Rock the Country go on sale Friday, Jan. 16.

Options include weekend passes, single-day tickets, and hotel bundles. Camping packages are sold separately.

Learn more here.