Kohl’s to hire 90K employees nationwide for 2019 holiday season

Kohl’s announced this week that it plans to hire 90,000 employees nationwide for the 2019 holiday season.

As part of that effort, the company is planning a hiring event on Oct. 5 at all stores and e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country. Kohl’s said it intends to hire 5,000 seasonal associates in one day.

Candidates can interview for available positions in person at a local Kohl’s store with the possibility to receive a verbal offer on the spot, the company said.

Customers enter a Kohl's store on August 21, 2018 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Approximately 7,000 people will be hired to staff a 135-store “omni power center” pilot supporting increased digital demand fulfilled by stores during the holidays, the company said. Omni power centers within store locations are designed to improve Kohl’s fulfillment capabilities during peak periods by equipping them with more inventory, technology and process enhancements to allow associates to be more efficient with digital orders.

In addition to earning extra cash, employees receive a 15 percent associate discount at Kohl’s — which has more than 1,100 locations across the United States.

Kohl’s began staffing up for its second half of the year in July with early seasonal hiring at 500 Kohl’s locations.

Interested applicants can find more information about open positions here. Kohl’s seasonal application process is available on desktop, mobile and in-store platforms, the company said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.