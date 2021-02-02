Kroger donates $50K commission for selling $1B lotto ticket to Michigan food banks

Kroger announced that after selling a record-setting Mega Millions ticket in January, it will be donating the $50,000 ticket commission to the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

Although nobody has come forward to accept the $1.05 billion jackpot yet, the donation is going to company's social impact plan, Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, which aims to end hunger in local communities through a goal of donating 3 billion meals by 2025.

One lucky Kroger shopper won the third-largest lottery winning in history from a ticket purchased at a Novi Kroger store on Jan. 22, 2021. Nearly 11,000 businesses in Michigan sell lottery tickets and receive a commission if they are the business selling the winning ticket.

"I applaud Kroger for their generous donation and continued commitment to feeding those in the communities they serve," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "During these tough times, it has been incredible to see the ways in which our communities can come together to ensure that nobody goes without. If we continue to find ways to support each other, I truly believe that each month of this year will be better than the next."

"Kroger is committed to our mission of feeding our communities," said Rachel Hurst, Corporate Affairs Manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. "Strong partnerships with both the State of Michigan and the Food Bank Council of Michigan are integral in driving our mission forward."