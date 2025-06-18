Kroger ordered to pay $75M+ to man who lost part of hands while working at Michigan store

article

The Brief A jury awarded a pipefitter journeyman and HVAC technician who was injured in a refrigerant explosion more than $75 million. The explosion happened while he was working on an HVAC system at a Kroger store.



A man who suffered severe injuries when a defective refrigerant exploded while he worked at an Oakland County Kroger store will receive more than $75 million from the company.

The backstory:

Brian Mierendorf, 37, a pipefitter journeyman and HVAC technician, was working at the Bloomfield Township Kroger in 2020 when a defective refrigerant exploded. According to the law firm that represented him, Marko Law, Mierendorf suffered chemical burns and injection injuries with R22, a type of refrigerant now banned by the Environmental Protection Agency. He required 25 surgeries, and a large chunk of his hands had to be amputated as a result, his attorneys said.

According to Marko Law, Kroger could not provide any maintenance, repair, or inspection records at trial for the refrigeration system. Only a partial incident that was filed more than two years after the incident was allegedly provided.

After hearing the evidence, a jury ordered more than $75 million to Mierendorf.

What they're saying:

"Kroger had a ticking time bomb in its store at Bloomfield Township, waiting to blow. Unfortunately, it blew up on Brian and he lost his hands trying to save other people in the store from toxic chemicals being sprayed out in the middle of the day in front of the meat department," attorney Jon Markso said. "At trial, Kroger’s defense was to blame Brian for his heroic actions. The verdict sends a clear message to Kroger that Brian’s actions should be commended, and that Brian literally gave up his hands in the line of duty at the expense of himself and his family is priceless."