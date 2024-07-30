Kroger produce, salsa, more recalled over possible listeria contamination

Nineteen products sold at Kroger, including fresh produce and salsa, were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

See the full list of recalled items below.

These products from Weirs Farm Inc. were sold at stores in Michigan, along with Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio. They were in clear containers and sold under the name Supreme Produce.

The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses connected to the products have been reported, the FDA said.

Customers with questions can contact the Kroger support line at 1-800-576-4377.

Kroger recalled food

Can't see the list below? Click here.