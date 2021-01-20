Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to be pardoned by Trump

President Donald Trump will have disgraced ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick on his final pardon list as he leaves office Wednesday, according to a release from The White House.

A Reuters report just before midnight claimed Trump is expected to pardon Kilpatrick but did not name any sources. Also adding to the reports before it was made official, was the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey, who posted to Twitter that Kilpatrick is also on the list of people to be pardoned.

The official release says, "President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. This commutation is strongly supported by prominent members of the Detroit community, Alveda King, Alice Johnson, Diamond and Silk, Pastor Paula White, Peter Karmanos, Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo of the Michigan House of Representatives, Representative Karen Whitsett of the Michigan House of Representatives, and more than 30 faith leaders.

"Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates."

Dawsey cited an unnamed White House source, tweeting "THE PARDONS ARE IN. Steve Bannon gets one. So does Elliott Broidy. So does Lil Wayne and Kwame Kirkpatrick. Full list of clemency is 143. More details to come. Snowden, Assange and Giuliani are not on the list. No family members on list either."

Kilpatrick has served seven years of his 28-year sentence for corruption and racketeering in office. He served as mayor of Detroit from 2001 to 2008. He was sentenced in 2013 and has since lost his appeals.

Kilpatrick remains a popular figure among some in Detroit and has inspired the FreeKwameProject.

In November, State Rep. Karen Whitsett told FOX 2 that Kilpatrick would be released from prison early. Last May, Whitsett claimed that Kilpatrick will be released from prison due to COVID-19, but that was untrue.

