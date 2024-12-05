A car dealership in Livonia had its license suspended after falsely claiming used vehicles were new, leading to misrepresentation of some of their inventory.

The violations posed an "imminent harm to the public," the Michigan Department of State said in a news release, leading to the agency taking action against LaFontaine Hyundai of Livonia.

The department is also considering referring the case to the attorney general for a possible criminal investigation.

According to MDOS, both it and the Michigan Automobile Dealers Association issued bulletins that reiterated what makes a vehicle "used" under the current state vehicle code.

The news release added that the corporate office of LaFontaine told employees to submit false information "even after the bulletins were issued."

The dealership, located at 34715 Plymouth Rd in Livonia, allegedly committed several violations justifying their license being suspended, including certifying vehicles as "new" on title and registration titles, despite them being used.

It also failed to have a title in immediate possession with correct odometer information, MDOS said.

"These violations created an ongoing imminent threat to the public health, safety or welfare of the public, requiring emergency action," the news release said.

If anyone has any complaints against LaFontaine Motors of Livonia, Inc., they're asked to call the department's Office of Investigative Services at 844-372-8356.