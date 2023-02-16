Search for shot-down UFO debris over Lake Huron suspended due to low chance of recovery

article

The search to recover debris from the UFO shot down near Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been suspended, announced the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Thursday.

On Sunday the UFO was shot down by a fighter jet over Lake Huron. FOX News reported that the fighter jet missed with one sidewinder missile, but hit it with the second shot.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said the object is not believed to have come from China, but rather was part of a private research project.

The RCMP said that search was suspended due to weather conditions, "and the low probability of recovery." It did say that search efforts would be continuing regarding the shot-down object over the Yukon.

"After conducting an extensive search in the Lake Huron area with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and other domestic and international partners, a decision was reached to suspend the search due to several factors including deteriorating weather and the low probability of recovery," the statement said.

According to the US Military, the object was spotted on a radar in Canada on Saturday. That object then crossed into the U.S. and was spotted over Montana. However, the track was lost. An object spotted in Wisconsin was "likely" the same one as the one seen in Montana.

Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the US Northern Command, said the military prepared to engage the object and watched it pass over Lake Michigan before shooting it down over Lake Huron.

The Lake Huron object was the fourth object shot down by U.S. fighter jets in eight days, along with ones over Alaska and Canada and a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

VanHerck did not categorize the three most recent objects as balloons and said he does not know how they stayed aloft.

The object was moving at about the speed of the wind, VanHerck said.

"What we’re seeing is very, very small objects that produce a very, very small radar cross-section," he said on Sunday.

Statement: Lake Huron search for debris suspended, search efforts continue in Yukon https://t.co/xsQ3WAIYe7 pic.twitter.com/f2kdcvzCo7 — RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice) February 16, 2023



