Lake Michigan beach alerts issued Memorial Day Weekend

article

Swimming in some areas of Lake Michigan is not advised this Memorial Day Weekend.

The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around through Memorial Day due to 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Michigan beaches south of Muskegon County are not included as of Sunday afternoon. Muskegon County has a moderate risk, while Oceana, and Mason county beaches have a high risk. Beaches in Manistee and Benzie counties fall into the moderate category.

In the Upper Peninsula, Schoolcraft County has a moderate risk.

The entire Lake Michigan shoreline in Wisconsin is considered high risk.

You can check the latest beach hazards here.

Advertisement