Lake Orion serious injury crash leaves garbage truck on its side, road shut down

A crash near a gas station in Lake Orion left a garbage truck on its side and a road blocked off.

On Tuesday afternoon, a crash involving two vehicles left a garbage truck on its side spilling materials and a white vehicle smashed up near the gas station on the corner of Silverbell and Lapeer.

Silverbell has been shut down in both directions as crews work to clean the scene up.

It is unknown what led to the crash or the conditions of both of the drivers, but police are calling it a serious injury accident.

