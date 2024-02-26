Authorities have released body camera footage capturing the dramatic events that unfolded at the Lakewood Church shooting on February 11. The incident resulted in the death of the suspect, Genessee Moreno, 36, and left two individuals injured, including her 7-year-old son and a 47-year-old man.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Surveillance footage shows Moreno pulling up to the west entrance of the church in a white SUV and taking her son out of the backseat. Moreno and her son enter the church, with her pulling out a rifle hidden under a trench coat.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say she attempted to enter the sanctuary, but the doors were locked. She began opening fire in the lobby.

An off-duty Houston Police Officer, who was at the church for an extra job, exchanged gunfire with Moreno. Another off-duty officer from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission (TABC) joined the exchange.

The intense confrontation ended with Moreno sustaining fatal gunshot wounds at the scene. Her son was also injured during the gunfire. Emergency responders transported the injured to nearby hospitals, where the 7-year-old boy remains in critical condition, while the adult male who was shot in the hip is stable.

RELATED: Lakewood Church shooting: 7-year-old breathing on his own, taken off life-support

The investigation into the shooting continues, led by the Houston Police Department's Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.