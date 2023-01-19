Land Bank house woman used savings to renovate, broken into and wiped out

A woman's future home was robbed of everything - and it's left her in a deep hole.

"My bank account is zero, it's like under $50," said Jackie Williams."I can't afford to this back here."

All of Jackie William’s money was invested there - so much hope, for this soon-to-be future home.

"I just bought a new door to keep them out," she said.

But it didn’t work – they got in anyway, at least two men broke in and wiped her out last week.

Eight brand-new windows were stolen, a shiny new furnace is also gone and a hot water heater was taken, too.

You can see the thieves zeroing in on her house – caught on neighboring security footage.

"If you know anything, bring my stuff back," Williams said. "Why would you do this to somebody? You don't know what they're going through in their life."

She was counting on the Detroit Land Bank-owned home, to move in soon – even while she renovated, she’s facing eviction from her current, complicated living situation.

The eviction hearing is Friday.

"I know I'm getting evicted," she said. "I just don't know how much time they're going to give me."

The house is off Dean Street near Seven Mile and Conant, is unlivable now with no heat – and not safe, with just rickety boards for windows.

"I've been trying to get somebody to come help me put some boards up," she said. "My friend came and boarded it up best he could."

She’s a single woman – with health issues, just trying to invest in her neighborhood, long-term. Now, that dream is dwindling.

"I was trying to get this together so my nieces and nephews could pick out their own little room," she said. "I don't know what I am going to do."

Detroit police made a report and are still investigating. If you know anything about what happened off Dean Street, call DPD at (313) 267-4600.