Land Bank makes Detroit contractors a priority in rehabbed and ready program

Orlando has been doing work as a contractor for the Detroit Land Bank Authority for three years.

"There has been more than enough work for us, we would like to have more contractors get on board so we can stop getting so much work," he said. "It's a lot of work and the pay is good."

The Land Bank wants more people like him to get homes in their rehabbed and ready program - ready for market.

"It gives the Land Bank an opportunity to do the work on the front end and then sell houses that are beautifully redone and move-in ready," said Alyssa Strickland, Detroit Land Bank.

You heard right. You buy the house, ready to go, at market value with a clear title - not bad. The homes come with high-efficiency furnaces and water heaters, HVAC and structural upgrades. They'll make the outside spiffy - the complete package.

The Land Bank is ramping up their renovation projects - that's why they say they're looking for more contractors. Plus, the construction can be slow during the winter but not for the Land Bank. Local jobs for local folks, equals opportunity.

"We really encourage anyone whose interested to come and register but we really want to work with Detroiters that is a priority for us," Strickland said.

Contractors may apply online at building detroit.org The qualifications are all there.



"Programs like this, is a good way for contractors to know there are opportunities for work in the city."

Vacant, blighted homes - the kind where you buy from the Land Bank and do the work yourself - is a whole different ball of wax. It just so happens houses in that category - blighted homes in need of serious work, are being shown soon.

There are three homes that you can tour on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the open house that they're having in the Windermere Park neighborhood. There is also going to be a program at a nearby church.

For more information or to contact the Rehabbed & Ready team directly, please call (313) 989-4606.

