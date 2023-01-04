Lansing music producer Kaz shot and killed at recording studio

article

Music producer Curshawn Terrell, a staple of the central Michigan music scene, has died after he was shot at his recording studio on New Year's Eve.

Terrell, who went by the name Kaz, was shot New Year's Eve when police said a group of masked gunman pulled up and shot Kaz and another man. Police said the shooters left - only to come back a short time later and shoot up the building and parked cars.

Both men were hospitalized but Kaz did not survive.

Friends said Kaz had a promising career ahead of him and recorded with rapper T.I. They said they didn't see how he could have been caught up in anything like this.

Investigators don't believe the shooting was random but did not release further details.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information in the case.