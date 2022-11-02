Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

article

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night.

The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.

Novi Fire Chief Jeffrey Johnson said the drivers reported seeing the fire at about 8 p.m. and upon arriving, flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Nobody was inside the building at the time, and there are no injuries, Johnson said.

Two sides of the business collapsed and firefighters took a defensive approach to contain the fire, using water from the sides and from above using a ladder truck.

According to the company's website, the business started in 1992. The website says:

"Acme Partyworks is your source for Michigan Party Rentals, Inflatables, Mechanical Bulls, Bounce Houses, and Water Slides in Metro Detroit! Since 1992, Acme has been your reputable provider of quality party rentals items to southeast Michigan and surrounding areas. From birthday parties and church events, to schools and company picnics, Acme Partyworks is the company you can rely on!"

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.