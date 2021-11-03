Large illegal marijuana grow operation catches fire in Roseville

article

A large illegal marijuana grow operation caught fire Tuesday evening in Roseville.

Police responded to the fire in the 29000 block of Parkway around 7:45 p.m. Once it was extinguished, firefighters and police entered the building and found the marijuana.

Electrical extension cords were running through the building and there was butane. Police said the grow op was close to homes and if it had exploded because of the butane, could have hurt residents.

Officers are continuing to clean out the building and investigate. Police will be seeking charges.