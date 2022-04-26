Roseville Police officer shoots and kills one after crash; Groesbeck Highway near 12 Mile closed

The driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash on Groesbeck Highway in Roseville Tuesday morning was shot and killed by police.

The circumstances of the incident, which shut down Groesbeck near 12 Mile and Martin Roads around 7 a.m. have not been released.

The Roseville police chief said more information would be made available later Tuesday.

The Macomb County Sheriff is now overseeing the investigation.

"We had an officer-involved shooting this morning on Groesbeck between 12 Mile and Martin. We've asked Sheriff Wickersham and the Macomb County Sheriff's Department to handle the investigation," said Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe. "They'll be handling the investigation and we'll be putting information out as it's available."

"The crash started first and it escalated from there," he added.

Several squad vehicles from police departments in Warren, Roseville, and Fraser were all on scene.

Also at the scene was a pickup truck with major front end damage and a semi-truck with a flat bed that had been carrying boxes. Debris could be seen strewn around the truck.

The individual who was shot was driving the truck, sources told FOX 2.

Drivers will want to find another route to work as the road is completely closed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details.