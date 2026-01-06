Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after Ypsilanti police chase ends with crash, shots fired

Published  January 6, 2026 6:22am EST
    • A driver shot at Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies after crashing into a patrol vehicle during a chase in Ypsilanti.
    • After crashing, police said the driver started shooting.
    • It is unclear if the suspect was hit by shots fired by Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies returning fire, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead after a police chase in Ypsilanti ended with the man crashing and shooting involving Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies.

According to Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Eugene Rush, a deputy spotted a van without a license plate traveling with no lights on before 2 a.m. When the deputy tried to stop the van, the driver fled.

The backstory:

Rush said the driver led deputies on a chase that included him going the wrong way on Grove before eventually crashing in a deputy's vehicle on Prospect near Michigan just after 2:05 a.m. After the crash, the driver pulled out a shotgun and started shooting, Rush said.

Shots were fired before the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Though the driver was killed, Rush said he could not confirm if it was a bullet from a deputy's gun that killed him.

What's next:

Michigan State Police will handle the investigation.

As of 8:10 a.m., Prospect remains closed south of Michigan Avenue, and drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted.

