Shooting investigation underway in Redford, witness says Children ran from house screaming

A suspected shooting unfolded in Redford Township Tuesday night according to a witness, who heard a shot and saw children running from a house.

At 7 p.m. a witness was driving by a house in the 20400 block of Lexington, when she heard a gunshot, there south of Eight Mile and north of Norfolk Road. Sources say someone was shot by a relative in the house.

She told FOX 2 that she called 911 and then saw between four and five children run from the house screaming. Witnesses say a person was taken into custody, while the victim was rushed off to a nearby hospital.

"We heard (and) we saw a lot of commotion," said one person who lives in the area. "It was a car full of people over there, and then we drove in our driveway, and then I called the police, and all from there police came, and the guy started running, and the police were running, and they got him."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



