Large water main break buckles Northville road, causes flooding

article

Water from a broken main in Northville damaged Baseline Road and is spewing water Friday morning.

Northville Fire Chief Matt Samhat said the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) line break was reported about 3 a.m. near Novi Street.

"Obviously, tons of water is going down the road. It's getting into some of the houses," Samhat said. "We have one house that the basement's completely filled with water."

Related article

He said that the GLWA is at the scene working to shut off the water supply, a process that can take up to a couple of hours to safely do.

Currently, residents in the area are asked to restrict their water usage. A boil advisory has not been issued, but may be required once the main is repaired. The road will also need to be fixed where it buckled above the main.