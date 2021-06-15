Largest splash pad in Michigan opens in West Bloomfield

West Bloomfield is officially home to the largest splash pad in Michigan as 50 water features are now available for families to enjoy this summer.

West Bloomfield Parks hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of Lily Pad Springs, a brand new splash pad attraction at the park off Farmington Road north of Maple.

The park received a $4 million expansion which now includes over 50 features. This includes four new water slides, a 55-gallon dump truck, and areas for spectators. The additions make Lily Pad Springs the largest splash pad in Michigan.

"The West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation Commission has financially planned to save funds for the development of Lily Pad Springs for many years. It is with this commitment to the West Bloomfield community that brings this state-of-the-art project to our residents with no tax-base increase. We’re so thrilled to be able to open this facility when families in our community need it most," said Jennifer Tucker, executive director at West Bloomfield Parks.

Lily Pad Springs will offer three sessions daily to the public between now and Labor Day. The admission cost for Lily Pad Springs is $4 per resident or $6 per nonresident for each session.

There are three sessions that last for two hours at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. You’re encouraged to buy tickets in advance at www.wbparks.org or by calling (248) 451-1900. The 11a.m. pre-sale is limited to West Bloomfield residents only.