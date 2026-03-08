Latest Oakland County water main break update, 24 hours since interruption

article

More than 24 hours since a large water main break off 14 Mile near Drake, several Oakland County communities are working their way back to normal.

The majority of the city of Novi remains without water early Sunday afternoon due to a malfunctioning valve in the system, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority. Novi remains under a boil water advisory as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.



Water pressure has returned to Walled Lake, while for Novi water was turned back on just before 11 a.m., entering the city's system and pressures are beginning to come up.

"Teams have reconfigured GLWA’s Haggerty Pump Station and water pressure is building in GLWA’s regional system," said a release from GLWA.

GLWA said that the "filling process" is taking longer than expected due to an isolation valve in the system malfunctioning. It said field service crews are working to isolate portions of the system to build pressure faster.

An emergency connection from Commerce Township helped bring water pressure back to Walled Lake but the city remains under a boil water Advisory until water quality testing is complete.

Timeline:

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, GLWA discovered a break on a 48-inch water transmission main on 14 Mile Road at Verona, which is between Drake and Farmington Roads in Farmington Hills.

"We apologize to the residents and businesses of Novi for this further delay and for the fact that after 24 hours they remain out of service," said Suzanne R. Coffey, Chief Executive Officer, GLWA. "We are working as quickly as possible to fully isolate portions of the system so that we can continue our efforts to ensure that Novi residents have water as soon as possible today."