Lawmakers mourn passing of Detroit Rep who died of coronavirus complications

Michigan legislators and public officials from around the state mourned the loss of a Detroit lawmaker who died Sunday.

Rep. Isaac Robinson, known for his protesting against Detroit's controversial facial recognition technology and advocacy for the city's impoverished populations, died due to coronavirus-related complications.

Robinson is not the only Michigan public official to suffer complications from a COVID-19 sickness. On Friday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Police Chief James Craig had contracted the virus and had self-quarantined.

Two members of the Detroit Police Department have died from coronavirus and hundreds have self-quarantined as a result of the outbreak invading the city's police force.

The Detroit lawmaker took over the fourth district representing parts of Detroit and Hamtramck in 2018, winning the seat previously held by his mother Rep. Rose Mary Robinson.

Robinson's mother told the Associated Press she suspects his death could be related to coronavirus. While he was never tested, Robinson was transported to a hospital for breathing problems family members believe was connected to COVID-19.

Following the news of his passing, several officials released statements mourning the loss of Robinson.

Statement from Detroit House Caucus Chair, Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo



"COVID-19 has impacted the lives of so many citizens throughout the state of Michigan, and even more pronounced in the city of Detroit, as we are the fastest growing city nationally with casualties related to this deadly disease.



"This public health crisis has ripped through families causing grave illness and taken too many lives. My heart grieves the loss of my friend and colleague Rep. Isaac Robinson who I had the pleasure of working with in the Michigan Legislature, the 13th Congressional District and with our late Congressman John Conyers, Jr."

Statement from Mayor Mike Duggan:

"Representative Isaac Robinson fought passionately for the issues he believed in and for those in our community who needed a strong advocate like him. My heart goes out to his mother, former State Rep. Rose Mary Robinson, his father, Roger, and all of his many loved ones. His passing is a devastating loss to our community and another reminder of how we all need to do our part to protect ourselves and each other in these difficult times."

Statement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

"Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people. I am very sad to hear of his passing. He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come."

Statement from Ron Bieber, president of the Michigan AFL-CIO

"Isaac was an incredible spirit, a fighter for working people, and a lifelong champion of the City of Detroit. He was also a good friend with a big heart. I am shocked and saddened to hear that he's passed. Last time we talked, he was working to make sure we took care of workers who were affected by this awful coronavirus pandemic. His impact will resonate in his community and around our state years from now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.