Lawrence DeLisle: Dad who killed his kids by driving into Detroit River could be freed

Lawrence DeLisle, a man who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his four children in 1989, is scheduled to appear before the Michigan Parole Board for a clemency plea on Thursday.

Lawrence –who is now 63-years-old– killed 8-year-old Bryan DeLisle, 4-year-old Melissa DeLisle, 2-year-old Kathryn DeLisle, and 8-month-old Emily DeLisle by driving his vehicle into the Detroit River on Aug. 3, 1989. He was sentenced to five life terms without parole.

Lawrence told police that a cramp in his right leg forced him to accelerate his station wagon down a dead-end street in Wyandotte, right into the river.

His wife, Suzanne DeLisle, claimed that she tried to grab the steering wheel from Lawrence but was unable to do so. Suzanne and Lawrence were able to escape the vehicle, but all four of their children stayed trapped inside and drowned.

Suzanne divorced Lawrence after his trial and later remarried.

Before he was charged, the public believed Lawrence was a victim – until he confessed to police.

Lawrence appealed his mandatory life sentence in 1993 and lost. His attorneys argued that his confession was coerced, and that he was not given a fair trial because of the national media attention this case received.

The Michigan Parole Board is holding a public hearing on Thursday, March 21 at 1:00 p.m. to consider the possible reduction of DeLisle's sentence, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. Witnesses will testify in front of the Michigan Parole Board for or against Lawrence's plea during his clemency hearing. Then, it will go to the governor for consideration.

As of March 2024, 379 prisoners have had a commuted sentence in Michigan.