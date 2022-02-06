Lawsuit rejected against Michigan redistricting commission, what comes next

The Michigan Supreme Court rejected a challenge brought on by an independent, citizen-run commission.

In a 4-3 decision, the state's Supreme Court concluded that black-preferred candidates could be elected without majority black districts, or majority minority districts.

"Are the districts that have been created structured in a way that give African American voters in these districts a chance to elect their candidate of choice?" said Dave Dulio, the director of the center for civic engagement at Oakland University. "The Supreme Court said with the white crossover voting that has taken place, that seems to be the case."

The citizen led commission is split evenly between republicans and democrats as well as 5 independents. Republicans have challenged the congressional map, and some claim it's biased towards Republicans.

"We have people who are unhappy with the work that we've done, and that of course always makes me unhappy that people are not happy with the work that we did," said Rebecca Szetela, the head of the 13-person commission.

"When you see both sides irritated, somebody's probably doing something right," Dulio said.

The group behind the lawsuit could take their case to federal court, but it's unclear if that will happen.

The commission is also making a lesson learned report about this process along with a video. No release date has been announced.