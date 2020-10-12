Lawsuit says teen raped by Sterling Heights Jimmy John's coworker, known sex offender

article

A lawsuit has been filed in Macomb County on behalf of a 17-year-old mentally-challenged woman who said she was raped at a Jimmy John’s store in Sterling Heights.

Attorney Ven Johnson says her employer knowingly hired the man, who was listed on the Michigan Sex Offenders Registry.

The lawsuit says the teen and the suspect, who's 36 years old, both worked at the restaurant location on Van Dyke just south of 16 Mile Road.

The teen started working there this summer and quickly became uncomfortable in the suspect's presence due to his "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," Johnson said.

The lawsuit says she reported the behavior to her manager, who reported this misconduct to the Human Resources Department but that they took no action.

On Aug. 15, 2020, the suspect allegedly made sexual advances toward the teen, including asking her to have sexual relations with him. She refused. He became insistent and allegedly forced her into a storage room in the restaurant and raped her.

The lawsuit says Turner Services Group, LLC, which owns and operates the Jimmy John's in Sterling Heights, is responsible for negligently hiring the man despite the fact that they knew he was convicted of rape in the Oakland County Circuit Court in 2017 and had been placed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

“Turner Inc. and Turner LLC hired Pegues, a convicted rapist, and permitted him to work in an environment where he would come in contact with young, vulnerable women. [He] is a known predator and the defendants allowed him to attack again,” said Ven Johnson, president of Ven Johnson Law.

Turner Services Group, Inc., Turner Services Group, LLC the suspect are all named in the lawsuit. Jimmy John's is not named in the lawsuit.

A previous version of this story stated Jimmy John's was named in the lawsuit.