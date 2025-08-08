Lawyer caught passing suspected drugs to client at Michigan prison

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Michigan Department of Corrections recovered a large amount of drugs and contraband after an attorney/client visit at Central Michigan Correctional Facility.

A guard at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility saw an attorney pass a package to their client during a visit on Aug. 4. After checking the package, it was discovered to contain 211 strips of paper film suspected to be Suboxone, 68 grams of a brown waxy-substance, and 45 grams of white powder.

"This recovery protected countless individuals from potential illness, overdose, or violence associated with the sale of these drugs or from those under the influence," said MDOC Director Heidi E. Washington. "I want to especially commend our officers, whose vigilance and dedication were instrumental in this drug bust. We are proud of them and all the staff who worked together not only to make this operation a success, but for the work they do every day to protect those in our custody, their colleagues, and the people of Michigan."

The alleged drugs were turned over to the Michigan State Police. MSP searched the attorney's vehicle, which was still at the facility and found additional paper filmstrips and white powder.

"As the nature of contraband continues to evolve, the department continues to implement effective strategies to deter and halt such illegal activities," said Correctional Facility Administration Deputy Director, Jeremy Bush. "The recent introduction of new technologies and policies will further our fight against these crimes and help save lives."

The attorney's name has not been released pending the investigation.