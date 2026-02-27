Legal battle over Birmingham burger businesses underway

The Brief Hunter House says the owners of their old location impersonated their likeness. Better Burgers has since posted signage that identifies them as a different restaurant.



A lawsuit from a beloved historic restaurant in Birmingham accuses another of impersonating their likeness, confusing customers, and driving away potential buyers.

Hunter House is awaiting the completion of its new location. Meanwhile, the owners of a new restaurant called Better Burgers that are using the former Hunter House location are accused of using signage implying they are the original eatery.

The suit filed by Hunter House claims Better Burger moved in with the intention of stealing their likeness.

Local perspective:

Hunter House is Birmingham's oldest restaurant in town, and the owners hold their brand in high regard.

So when they observed Better Burgers allegedly trying to make money off of their likeness, the owners took them to court.

"Our hope is to just really eliminate the confusion that all the customers and the public have felt," said Kelly Cobb, Hunter House co-owner. "A lot of people go over there thinking it was Hunter House. I got a message that that happened yesterday. Despite all the news and despite the signage being put up. We're just waiting to get rid of the confusion."

Dig deeper:

Those that visit Better Burgers will find a sign posted on their door that reads "We would like to inform you that we are not affiliated with the previous establishment named ‘Hunter House Hamburgers’. We are ‘Better Burgers’"

But even with the clarity, some admit the publicity had likely been good for both locations.,

"That's why we decided to stop and check it out," said Debbie.