Legal expert talks voter intimidation at the polls and what to do if it is happening to you

Polls for the presidential election are set to open in just 22 days and if you're casting your ballot in person, it's important to know your voting rights.

One big concern this year is voter intimidation. Retired Brigadier Gen. Michael McDaniel with Cooley Law School spoke about how to protect your vote.

"There is a system in place, it has been tested and it continues to be tested," he said. "The Michigan Secretary of State has been working with the local county clerks who have been working with local law enforcement to ensure that they have a system in place that every vote will be counted and no voter will be intimidated or prevented from voting.

"Voter intimidation is a very serious offense. Not necessarily because of the penalty but because of what it represents - our right to vote is the most important right that we have. So know that, if you are intimidated, if you feel you have been influenced in some way, please tell the supervisor at the polling place.

"They may be inside and the intimidation might be outside, but let those individuals know. They will be in touch with the secretary of state and the local or county clerk. They will be able to take action with local law enforcement to ensure that everyone has that right to vote."

