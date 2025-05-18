Legal scholar warns GOP plan to undercut courts threatens constitutional order

In an interview, Dr. Brian Marks, J.D., Ph.D., of the University of New Haven, tells Fox 2's Hilary Golston a little-noticed provision in the House budget bill could shake the foundation of America’s constitutional design.

"We have a constitution of the United States" Marks told Golston. "It clearly defines the powers of each branch."

Marks suggests putting language in the reconciliation bill, now working its way through the legislature that limits how courts can hold the President in contempt, could be disastrous. He says it’s contrary to the system the framers built.

Marks warns efforts to limit judges’ ability to enforce their rulings is out of bounds, adding the judiciary was never meant to be a political afterthought and is the very branch that interprets what the Constitution means.