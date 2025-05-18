Expand / Collapse search

Legal scholar warns GOP plan to undercut courts threatens constitutional order

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 18, 2025 10:53pm EDT
The Interview: Trump clashes with courts over rulings

Hilary Golston talks with Brian A. Marks, an attorney and senior lecturer at Pompea College of Business about President Donald Trump's recent clashes with courts over some rulings against his adminstration.

In an interview, Dr. Brian Marks, J.D., Ph.D., of the University of New Haven, tells Fox 2's Hilary Golston a little-noticed provision in the House budget bill could shake the foundation of America’s constitutional design. 

"We have a constitution of the United States" Marks told Golston. "It clearly defines the powers of each branch."

Marks suggests putting language in the reconciliation bill, now working its way through the legislature that limits how courts can hold the President in contempt, could be disastrous. He says it’s contrary to the system the framers built. 

Marks warns efforts to limit judges’ ability to enforce their rulings is out of bounds, adding the judiciary was never meant to be a political afterthought and is the very branch that interprets what the Constitution means.

