‘LEGO Masters’ returning to FOX for a 2nd season in 2021

“LEGO Masters” is building its way back to season 2 as the hit competition series returns with host Will Arnett.

Last season, fans were captivated by the stunning creations constructed by the show’s participants. Now, the imaginative challenges that made the show an instant hit are sure to bring bigger and more complex designs.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the fun with this next block of shows,” said Arnett. “To say that these LEGO puns write themselves takes away from the work I’ve done over the last two and a half minutes.”

In each episode, the competing two-person teams who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a cash prize, the “ultimateLEGO” trophy and the grand title of “LEGO MASTERS.”

Season 1 of “LEGO Masters” saw contestants supplied with over 3.5 million LEGO pieces, and to get fans excited for the upcoming season, here are some incredible LEGO facts that are simply out of this world:

LEGO = “Play Well”

Advertisement

The name LEGO originates from the Danish term Leg Godt, meaning “Play Well.” It’s actually the company’s motto.

The plural of LEGO is LEGO

The company’s famous bricks come in over 60 different colors. This explains why it is so easy to get creative with them.



Each piece even has its own story. On the interior of a LEGO brick is stamped a three-digit number that indicates the origin of the mold’s production line. This means that any brick could be traced back to where it was produced in the event of errors.

Every second, seven LEGO sets are sold in retail

The toy has never slowed in demand since the Danish company began making sets in 1955.



As if these brick production efforts weren’t impressive enough, LEGO also makes 400 million tiny toy tires annually, technically making the company the largest tire manufacturer in the world.

Season 2 of “LEGO Masters” will premiere in 2021, but be sure to check out the first season on FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.