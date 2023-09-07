‘LEGO Masters’ Season 4: Meet the 24 new contestants
LOS ANGELES - Brick enthusiasts are returning this fall to compete in a fourth season of FOX’s hit reality competition "LEGO Masters."
This season, 12 teams consisting of 24 contestants will battle it out for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize and the title of LEGO Masters. And, for the first time ever, the winning team will also have their final build transformed into a LEGO set and displayed at a LEGO flagship store.
Hosted by actor Will Arnett and judged by brickmasters Amy and Jamie, this season of "LEGO Masters" will feature unique themed-out episodes including a Cirque du Soleil challenge and an explosive volcano build.
So, who will be competing to win the title of LEGO Masters? Let’s find out.
Brickmasters Jamie and Amy and host Will Arnett on "LEGO Masters" Season 4. (Credit: Tom Griscom/FOX)
AUBREE & RYAN
City: St. George, UT
Relationship: Married
Occupation: Business owners
ALLYSON & MELANIE
City: Valley Village & Van Nuys, CA
Relationship: Friends
Occupation: Musician/Event Manager/Artist | Custom Cars Assistant
BRAD & MIKE
City: Bellingham, WA
Relationship: Married
Occupation: Senior Informatics Specialist
CHRISTOPHER & ROBERT
City: Seattle, WA & Philadelphia, PA
Relationship: Friends/Business Partners
Occupation: Program Manager | Student
CHRIS & JORDAN
City: Plano, TX & Redmond, WA
Relationship: Friends
Occupation: Network Security Engineer | Civil Engineer
NEENA & SAM
City: Edmonton, AB
Relationship: Mother/Son
Occupation: Government Youth Services | Electrician
LUIS & ALEX
City: Miami, FL
Relationship: Friends/Co-Workers
Occupation: Teachers
KELLY & EMILEE
City: Portland, OR & Gilbert, AZ
Relationship: Friends
Occupation: Educator | Stay-at-Home Mom
DAVID (POPPY) & BEN
City: Richmond & Henrico, VA
Relationship: Grandpa/Grandson
Occupation: Construction | Student
PAUL & NEALITA
City: Norwood, OH & Milwaukee, WI
Relationship: Siblings
Occupation: Public Library Employee | Drivers Ed Teacher
KAREN & AMIE
City: Mesa, AZ & Yelm, WA
Relationship: Friends
Occupation: Mental Health Therapist | Substitute Teacher
TIM & TIM
City: Houston & Missouri City, TX
Relationship: Friends
Occupation: Home Inspector | Illustrator/Carpenter
Season 4 of "LEGO Masters" will premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.
