Let's Settle This allows strangers to decide who wins arguments

Squash your beef or settle someone else's on Let's Settle This.

A website where you can bring your spat with your spouse, friend or co-worker and have complete strangers weigh in and decide who's in the right.

FOX 2 talked with the website's co-creator by phone.

"My co-founder was arguing with his wife and he thought what if I poll 100 people to see if they agree with me," said Will Youman. "So we built 'Let's Settle This' to do just that.

"It's a free website. You log in, you enter an argument you are having with a co-worker, a wife, yourself. And then it is shown to hundreds of people who can weigh in, which side they agree with."

That's just one of many arguments on the site that people in midtown Detroit weighed in on.

Now if you post a dispute for people to weigh in on, you'll get results in 48 hours.



The site has been live for a couple weeks and has racked up 25,000 votes on a few hundred situations.