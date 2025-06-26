Lifeguards honored after saving woman in cardiac arrest

The Brief Three lifeguards were honored with the American Red Cross Lifesaver Award. Their quick actions helped save a co-worker at the Costick Center in September. The lifeguards helped save Janet Dabish after she suffered cardiac arrest.



Three lifeguards are being recognized as heroes by the American Red Cross after saving their coworker who was suffering cardiac arrest.

The backstory:

The lifeguards were able to perform CPR and use an AED — leading to a full recovery. They were honored with a special ceremony Thursday.

"How do you say thank you for saving my life?" said Janet Dabish. "When I came in to work that day I had three lovely colleagues - now I have three lovely angels."

All she remembers is waking up in the hospital. But back in September she was working at the Costick Center in Farmington Hills when a coworker noticed she was rigid and making a strange noise — they rushed to get help.

"They ran up to me and said, 'Do you know CPR?'" said Fana Rombou. "Mind you I was in full lifeguard uniform with the hip pack and everything, and I'm like, 'Yes, what’s going on?'"

Rombou was led to Dabish — recognized the signs of cardiac arrest, and started CPR.

"(I said) please not Janet, no somebody come help me," she said.

Amy Gunn-Gill and Vanessa Hersey Tartt rushed in with an AED — and on the second shock, she came to.

"We were like hallelujah," Rombou said. "She instantly woke up and started talking. It was like something you would see on the TV."

Now these three heroes are being recognized by the American Red Cross with the Life Saving Award.

"I want to stress the importance of in-service training and we just have a good rapport with each other," said Lifeguard Vanessa Hersey-Tartt. "And like Fana said, it just came naturally to us and in that event, we also gained new relationships."

And Janet Dabish gained her angels.

"We see each other in the hall everyday: There’s lots of hugs, running in for just a big squeeze," Dabish said. "My life is changed forever because of these three women."

So how do you say thank you to somebody who saved your life?

Dabish found some special bracelets.

"Just when you look at it, remember, this is what you did," she said. "And I’m so grateful for all of you."

The honored lifeguards are Amy Gill, left, Fana Rombou and Vanessa Hersey-Tartt.