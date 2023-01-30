'Like a bomb went off': 2 drivers die in head-on collision in Macomb County

Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Macomb County Monday. The crash between two trucks happened just after 2 p.m. and was so severe, the road remained closed for five hours by investigators.

"It was like a bomb went off, (my husband) immediately ran outside because he thought something exploded, and then saw the collision," said neighbor Nicole Hardwood.

Hardwood described how she and her husband found out about the crash on a curve in North Avenue near 26 Mile. Two vehicles collided on the two-lane highway, right where the speed limit changes from 55 to 45 miles an hour.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a white GMC work van died on impact. We were told that there were two people inside the red Dodge Ram truck. That driver also died. A passenger in the same truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Nobody slows down to 45," said Hardwood. "They are coming through at 60 plus."

"They go too fast around here, it’s only 45," said Eric Schuler.

The Ram truck is registered to an owner about one mile from the crash site.

Those living near the scene say unfortunately crashes like this happen far too often.

"Almost every year I see a fatal or almost fatal critical car accident right here," Hardwood said.

"It’s a cut- through street, it cuts from Macomb County all the way to Richmond and Armada," said Schuler.

Nicole Hardwood says over the years there have been attempts to address the problem.

"A bunch of other people in the area. They petitioned Macomb County to change the roads right here and they did, and it’s helped, but as you see today - things still happen," she said.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

Deputies from the sheriff’s department were at the home hours after the crash happened.



