'Like a son to me': Woman's Bichon killed in dog attack, police look for owner

article

Susan Kahanak - a hard-working widow, says her life turned upside down a couple of weeks ago while taking 5-year-old Olaf for a walk in Armada. The Bichon was attacked by a dog about 200 pounds heavier.

"He was just like a son to me," she said. "When I come home he would come in the door jump on my leg all the time and just so happy to see me."

Just as she was rounding the corner, with Olaf at the Kozy Korner saloon in Armada - a mastiff, a big dog - attacked.

"Just then they toppled the table, they charged over and they attacked my dog," she said. "One grabbed my dog and dragged him in the street and just chewed him and I just screamed."

Watch Jessica Dupnack's story below at 6 p.m. for more, including the search by police for the owner.